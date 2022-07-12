News for tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature fallout from last week’s Great American Bash episode.

JD McDonagh will be on tonight’s show after attacking NXT Champion Bron Breakker to close out last week’s episode. It was announced that the former Jordan Devlin was set to re-debut this week, but he arrived a week early with the surprise attack on Breakker just minutes after he retained over Cameron Grimes in the main event.

Tonight’s show will also likely feature an angle with Legado del Fantasma. Last week’s show saw Tony D’Angelo reveal that he put Santos Escobar in the hospital. He said Elektra Lopez is the only person putting in work from the group, so Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde will have one last opportunity to prove their loyalty to The Family this week, or join Escobar in the hospital.

WWE currently has two mystery angles going on in NXT. Last week’s QR code teaser linked to a WWE website page that simply said “8:10:11” and there will likely be a follow-up to that on tonight’s show. Furthermore, Grimes was seen in the locker room sulking after his loss last week when he was startled by the lights flickering.

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight’s NXT 2.0:

* Great American Bash fallout

* Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner

* Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defends against NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez