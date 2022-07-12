Logan Paul on signing with WWE

Logan Paul says people are excited to see him with WWE, and he loves the “crazy viral” response to his multi-match, multi-year contract.

Paul discussed the decision to sign with WWE during today’s ImPaulsive podcast, which you can see below. Paul noted that there are three main reasons he signed with WWE, which is in line with the trifecta he looks for when he does business with someone.

“For me, there’s a trifecta that I look for that decides what I do,” he said. “When I can mix passion, business, and media all into one thing, I’m like ultimate me, happy place. So passion, when I did WrestleMania I had so much fun. I just had fun, all my friends had fun.

“Business, it’s smart, they pay well. WWE, it’s a big organization. And media, it’s a show, it’s great performance and entertainment. So, I’m excited for this journey and I am well aware of how powerful of a launch pad it can be for whatever I want to do in life.”

Paul continued and commented on how WWE is a good opportunity for him.

“WWE is a good opportunity for me to leverage one of the biggest brands in the world for my own should I show up, should I work hard, go do the performances, impress the fans, and just become that WWE character that is either notorious or loved,” he added.

Paul also said he doesn’t know if he will be a heel or a babyface Superstar and when asked what he prefers, he said he’s “just not a heel anymore.”

Paul added that he will be coming for The Miz at WWE SummerSlam.

As noted, Paul will return to RAW on next Monday’s show in Tampa, Florida, to confront The Miz. It’s rumored that the actual SummerSlam match will be The Miz and Ciampa vs. Paul and AJ Styles, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.