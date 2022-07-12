LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with highlights from last week’s Great American Bash special, including how Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Toxic Attraction, and how JD McDonagh attacked NXT Champion Bron Breakker after his main event win over Cameron Grimes.

– The camera cuts backstage to NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez down in the parking lot as officials check on her. Her partner Cora Jade also rushes over to check Perez out. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. Vic says the parking lot attack smells like Toxic Attraction, recalling how NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose said Perez wouldn’t even make it to tonight’s title match.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews

We go right to the ring and out comes Giovanni Vinci as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Apollo Crews is out next as fans chant his name.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Crews is wearing new in-ring attire. They lock up and tangle, then go to the mat. Vinci with a quick 1 count. Vinci grounds Crews with a headlock now as fans rally for Crews. Apollo turns it around and takes Vinci down but Vinci quickly turns it into a headlock of his own.

Fans rally for Crews again as they get back up. They collide with shoulders and both are still standing. They lock up again and Vinci nails a knee to the gut, then a big chop to the chest. Crews counters a slam attempt. They run the ropes and Vinci levels Crews with a big shoulder. Vinci kicks Crews but Crews chops him back. Vinci with a chop, Crews with a chop. Vinci and Crews trade more chops and punches now. Vinci runs the ropes and Crews nails a dropkick for a pop.

Crews works Vinci over in the corner now, taking him to the opposite corner to beat him down. Vinci runs into boots in the opposite corner. Crews with a big Blockbuster out of the corner for a close 2 count. Vinci blocks a suplex and tosses Crews over the top rope to the floor. Vinci follows and drops Crews over the top of the barrier. Vinci works Crews over against the barrier now, then rolls him back in. Vinci follows and stalls some by showing off as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Vinci is dominating as he did through the break. Crews tosses Vinci and now fans rally for his comeback. Vinci takes strikes but fights back. Vinci goes for a springboard crossbody but Apollo dropkicks him in mid-air for a big pop. Fans chant “NXT!” now to rally for Crews.

Vinci misses in the corner and Crews nails an enziguri. Crews with more offense and a clothesline, then a flying clothesline. Crews kips-up and yells out for a pop. Crews with a corner splash, then a big German suplex. He holds the German and nails another, then holds that German for a third attempt but Vinci fights him off with back elbows. Crews fights back and hits another German for a close 2 count.

Fans chant “Suplex City!” now. They slowly get back up but Vinci counters a suplex, then blocks a boot in the corner. Crews drops him and throws a kick but Vinci catches it and levels him with a stiff clothesline. Vinci stands over Crews as fans rally now. The referee checks on Crews and backs Vinci over. The referee checks on Crews again but Vinci attacks anyway. Crews fights back and goes for a second rope Blockbuster but Vinci catches him in the position for a Brainbuster, then hits it for another close 2 count. The caught Brainbuster impressed fans who cheered for Vinci.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Vinci counters and rolls Crews for 2. Crews nails an enziguri, then a bit modified powerbomb slam. Crews also falls down from the move. Vinci rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Crews comes out but Vinci takes control. Vinci grabs the phone from a fan in the front row, who wanted to take photos, and he tosses it. Vinci returns to the ring while Crews is slowly recovering at ringside.

A mystery man suddenly runs through the crowd and hops over the barrier, then drops Crews at ringside with a big forearm. Crews is rolled back in as the referee turns around. Vinci grabs Crews for a big sitdown powerbomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci

– After the match, the music hits as Vinci stands tall. We see that the mystery man is Xyon Quinn as he looks on from the entrance-way now. The replays also shows that Quinn was sitting in the crowd the whole time. After the replays, Quinn stands tall on the entrance-way as Crews stares him down from the ring, while down recovering in the corner. Vinci poses in the ring and smiles as the camera snaps a photo of him.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. She says she didn’t even see the attack on partner Roxanne Perez earlier tonight, but she knew they should’ve came to the arena together. Jade says the attack has Toxic Attraction written all over it because they’re pissed off over last week’s title loss and scared of their reign over NXT coming to an end. Jade says more importantly, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is scared because she knows Perez can take the title from her. Jade says it all makes sense now, that’s why Toxic Attraction took Perez out. Jade says hopefully Perez can pull through and get cleared tonight because if not, those three bitches are going to have hell to pay. Jade walks off.

– Cameron Grimes is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tiffany Stratton has been out doing some shopping. She’s getting her fingernails done now. She says she so needed this after last week’s atrocity. We see a replay of Wendy Choo’s powder attack last week, and their match. Stratton calls Choo “some crazy girl” and says she had to crawl all over that dirty warehouse floor, and still hasn’t been able to even look at her nails but she knows there’s dirty under them. She complains about how her hair and everything else was, but says as always, she prevailed and overcame the odds. She says Choo is so obsessed with her it’s not even funny, it’s more like borderline creepy. Stratton says she needs to leave Choo along because she’s interested in the winner of the NXT Women’s Title match. She thanks the nail tech and gets up, then walks away. She stops at the front desk and tells the woman that her nail tech wasn’t the best, but she will spare the business a bad review. Stratton walks out.

– We go back to the ring and out comes a somber Cameron Grimes.

Grimes enters the ring as a “through the roof!” chant starts up. Grimes wishes he could come out here and give everyone an excuse on why he didn’t defeat NXT Champion Bron Breakker last week, but he can’t. A small “you got robbed!” chant starts up but Grimes disagrees. He says he came with his best last week, even gave the Cave-In to Breakker, but the 3 count never came. Grimes knows Bron is at home with his arm in a sling, but he’s got the NXT Title with him. Grimes mentioned the NXT North American Title and said it’s still on his mind also. Grimes says he learned last week that you can do everything the right way and still not be good enough, but that’s life, right? He says last month he lost the NXT North American Title, and that’s just life, then he goes all in on Breakker, and lost again. That’s just life and he’s destined to be a loser. He thought he’d go to the moon but he crashed into the sun.

The music interrupts and out comes JD McDonagh to mostly boos. JD says he hates to come kick a guy when he’s down, but let him come out and kick a guy while he’s down real quick. JD saw last week’s match and Grimes showed a ton of heart, which no one can take from him, but JD thinks Grimes should wrap up this pity party and do his crying in the back. JD hates to be the one to break the news to Grimes, but he became old news around here about 60 seconds after Breakker pinned him last week. JD says this whole game changed when The Irish Ace walked in.

JD goes on about how he fooled everyone here, who thought he’d debut this week instead, even that meathead Breakker thought that. JD is in the ring now. Grimes tells him to look at him if he’s going to talk. Grimes knows who JD is and saw what he did… Grimes challenges JD to attack from behind and says the fans can agree, we just see an Irish asshole. Fans chant “asshole!” now. JD headbutts Grimes out of nowhere, sending him against the ropes. JD whips Grimes to the ropes but Grimes counters. Grimes goes to jump over JD but JD puts on the brakes and escapes to the floor. JD is upset as a furious Grimes yells at him from the ring, snapping and call him out.

– We see Damon Kemp backstage watching film with NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers. He thanks them for their help and they’re all on the same page now. Kemp says he’d like to run back last week’s title match and The Creeds agree, saying they don’t back down from a challenge. They all fist-bump and The Creeds leave on the same page with Kemp. Roderick Strong walks in and turns the film off. Strong asks if he really heard Kemp say he’d love to run it back after that performance. Strong goes on and says after all this time, what he learned is Kemp just isn’t as good as he thinks he is. Strong tells Kemp to ask Ivy Nile and The Creeds, he’s not big on excuses. He says Kemp was more than happy when Strong challenged The Creeds, so Strong wants to see how Kemp feels when Strong embarrasses him one-on-one next week. Kemp pleads but Strong walks off, and calls him an idiot for wanting to run it back with The Creeds.

Kayden Carter vs. Tatum Paxley

We go back to the ring and out comes Kayden Carter with Katana Chance. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie is backstage with Grayson Waller. He makes excuses for last week’s loss to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, and blames Wes Lee. Waller knows Lee’s life sucks, but he won’t let Wes ruin his life. Waller walks off. We see trainers backstage working on Roxanne Perez. A worried Cora Jade is pacing next to her. We go back to the ring and Tatum Paxley is wrapping up her entrance as Carter looks on. We see how they got into it backstage last week at the Great American Bash, and how Ivy Nile told Paxley to learn to get herself out of these situation if she’s going to get in them. The bell rings and Chance slaps Paxley, then taunts her. Paxley charges but gets taken down.

Paxley counters and takes Chance down by her arm now. They tangle on the mat as fans rally. Paxley rolls Carter over a few times and keeps control. They get p and run the ropes but Carter stops and stops on Paxley. Carter with a springboard basement dropkick for 2. Carter keeps control and knocks Paxley out of the ring.

Ivy runs down and checks on Paxley at ringside, then encourages her to get back in the ring. Paxley rolls back in and fights with Carter now. Paxley with a big dropkick, then a swinging neckbreaker in the middle of the ring. Paxley with a standing corkscrew moonsault for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Carter ties up Paxley’s legs and jumps in the air, then slams down on her legs in a submission.

Paxley crawls for the rope as Ivy stares her down and encourages her. The hold is broken as Paxley gets the bottom rope. They get back up and briefly tangle before Paxley rolls Carter up for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Tatum Paxley

– After the match, Paxley and Nile leave together as the music hits and a surprised Carter looks on. Fans cheer for the win.

– Joe Gacy interrupts Vic and Wade as they’re talking from ringside. We see The Schism backstage now – Gacy and The Dyad. Gacy humbly apologizes for interrupting but says this message is too important to fall on deaf ears. Fans boo. Gacy says there has been a breakthrough with The Schism as these two have finally reached the comfort level to where they’re ready to reveal their true selves. Gacy says next week there will be a cleansing, a purification, and others will hopefully see and understand that there is plenty of room in the shade under The Schism. Gacy thanks everyone for their indulgence.

– We see footage from earlier today with Sanga, Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon watching his pool party cannonball to Duke Hudson last week. Hudson walks up and smacks the laptop closed, and has some words with all three as they laugh at him. Duke says he spent the week getting water out of his ear. Sanga says they can settle it tonight if Hudson wants. Hudson agrees and walks off as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from earlier today with NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs hanging out at a bar with Fallon Henley and others. Pretty Deadly walks in, wearing cowboy hats and pink bandanas. The two teams have word and they’re ready to fight but Fallon stands on the bar with a bat, and calms things, saying they’ll take it to the ring next week. Pretty Deadly says they will see the champs next week. They exit the bar as Briggs and Jensen call for drinks for everyone.

Duke Hudson vs. Sanga

We go back to the ring and Duke Hudson is already out, as is Sanga. They have words while the referee stands between them.

The bell rings and Sanga drops Duke with ease. Duke fights back and unloads with strikes, then thrusts in the corner as the referee counts. Sanga easily tosses Duke into the corner but Duke turns it around again. Sanga takes control and hits Snake Eyes into the corner, then a big clothesline.

Duke rolls to the floor to regroup as fans cheer Sanga on. Duke grabs Sanga’s beard through the ropes, works him over with punches, then comes in and fights some more, dropping Sanga with a DDT. Sanga kicks out at 1.

Grimes vs. McDonagh is confirmed for next week. Duke grounds Sanga with strikes but Sanga tries to fight back from one knee. Duke grabs a handful of chest hair and keeps Sanga down on one knee. Sanga fights back and splashes Duke in the corner, then drops him with a big side-slam. Sanga yells out for a pop, then drops a big elbow.

Sanga scoops Duke on his shoulders but Duke slides out. Sanga runs into an elbow. Duke with a big boot. Sanga grabs him by the throat in response, then nails a chokeslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Sanga

– After the match, Sanga stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Sanga poses for the crowd while Duke is down at ringside.

– Von Wagner is backstage with Mr. Stone and Sofia Cromwell now. Stone says Solo Sikoa is a savage fighter, but one with zero brains for challenging Von. Stone and Cromwell hype Von up for being a three-sport athlete. Stone goes on and Von interrupts, telling him to shut up. Von says this isn’t baseball, this isn’t football, it’s a fight. He says it doesn’t matter if it happens in the streets, the island, or the ring, we’re about to find out how tough of a fighter Solo really is. We cut backstage to Solo warming up now. He says Von is a bad man snapping bones, putting people through tables and launching them into the crowd, but let’s see if Von can do that to him. Solo says it’s put up or shut up time for Von, and go time for him. Solo says let’s get it. He walks off as we go back to commercial.