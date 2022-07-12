Final four set for ESPYS’ WWE Moment of the Year

The final four for the ESPYS’ WWE Moment of the Year have been voted in by fans and it’s now a vote to crown the winner.

Following a single elimination tournament, the remaining top moments are: The Undertaker inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame; Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania; “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania; Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship.

Reacting to the news, Cody Rhodes wrote that his return at WrestleMania was a moment he couldn’t envision and a door he thought would never be open again. “A gigantic gamble and I went all in, wrestling fans returning that energy and seeing so many people vote for this moment fills my heart up,” Cody said. “Damn I love it! Let’s win an ESPY!”

The winners of this year’s ESPYS will be revealed in a live ceremony on July 20 with a broadcast on ABC starting at 8PM ET.

Voting is available at https://es.pn/3o06tMV.