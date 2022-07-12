AEW to announce next PPV

AEW is set to announce their next pay-per-view event during Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Tony Schiavone noted in the latest AEW Control Center video, seen below, that the next AEW pay-per-view will be confirmed during Dynamite this week.

“And fans, get ready for a big announcement of the next AEW pay-per-view event,” Schiavone said. “That announcement and how you can get tickets will be unveiled on AEW Dynamite on Fyter Fest.”

The next AEW pay-per-view is set to be the 2022 All Out event, which is scheduled for Sunday, September 4. It’s believed that AEW’s Labor Day Weekend tradition will continue from the Chicago area this year.

Labor Day Weekend this year will also feature WWE’s Clash at The Castle event, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 1 episode will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Below are the updated line-ups for the Fyter Fest 2022 Dynamite episodes:

DYNAMITE FYTER FEST NIGHT 1: JULY 13 FROM ENMARKET ARENA IN SAVANNAH, GA

* Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb

* Luchasaurus will be in action, we will hear from Christian Cage

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend in a Triple Or Nothing match against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* Highlights from AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC’s first title defense, against Shota Umino at last Sunday’s RevPro event in England, will air

* AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Orange Cassidy

* Chris Jericho will address Eddie Kingston and their upcoming Barbed Wire Death Match

* AEW will announce their next PPV event

DYNAMITE FYTER FEST NIGHT 2: JULY 20 FROM GAS SOUTH ARENA IN DULUTH, GA

* Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Death Match with The Jericho Appreciation Society hanging above the ring in a Shark Cage