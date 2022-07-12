7/12/22 AEW Dark Results

Jul 12, 2022 - by Michael Riba

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Taz are on commentary, with a joint show from Orlando, Florida, Sheffield, England, and Tokyo, Japan.

  1. AEW Women’s World Championship – Eliminator Match
    Miyu Yamashita defeated Thunder Rosa
  2. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson)
  3. Shawn Dean defeated Conan Lycan
  4. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker and Matt Menard) defeated Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott
  5. Willow Nightingale defeated Mila Moore
  6. Rohit Raju defeated Baron Black
  7. Angelico defeated Laroux
  8. Dante Martin (w/Matt Sydal) defeated Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solo and QT Marshall)
  9. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match
    PAC (c) defeated Shota Umino

Post Category: AEW, News, Results     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Katarina Waters

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal