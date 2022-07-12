7/12/22 AEW Dark Results
The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Taz are on commentary, with a joint show from Orlando, Florida, Sheffield, England, and Tokyo, Japan.
- AEW Women’s World Championship – Eliminator Match
Miyu Yamashita defeated Thunder Rosa
- Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson)
- Shawn Dean defeated Conan Lycan
- The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker and Matt Menard) defeated Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott
- Willow Nightingale defeated Mila Moore
- Rohit Raju defeated Baron Black
- Angelico defeated Laroux
- Dante Martin (w/Matt Sydal) defeated Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solo and QT Marshall)
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match
PAC (c) defeated Shota Umino