The Rockford Collection announces partnership with Charlotte Flair

The Rockford Collection, a wedding band brand based in New York, announced a partnership with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, although rather than using her WWE name, she’s using her real name of Ashley Flieher.

“Rockford are proud to introduce something special we have been cooking up in our furnaces with 13x times women’s wrestling champion Ashley Fliehr,” the website says.

Titled Rockford Rockford x Ashley Fliehr, the Eminence unisex collection rings start from $1,840 and go all the way to $3,510, with six different ones available.