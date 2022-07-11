The Dusty Rhodes Foundation launched

The Rhodes family announced the launch of The Dusty Rhodes Foundation which will help carry out Dusty’s legacy and dreams by helping children play sports who couldn’t otherwise.

“Together we can inspire and support youth athletics in disadvantaged and underserved communities and make a big difference in the lives of these amazing children,” read a press release issued.

It noted that Dusty’s dreams began on the playing fields of his youth and as an athlete in many sports, his baseball and football abilities earned him a full athletic scholarship which made him the first in his family to attend college.

“Dusty was an inspiration to all those who knew him. For his dreams to live on, we must inspire and support the next generation of athletes. Many children today do not have the opportunity to play sports because of the yearly rising costs associated with organized leagues & travel ball. Additionally, many underserved communities simply don’t have the ability to offer sports programs for children,” the press release continued.

It was signed by Dusty’s widow Michelle and the Rhodes family.