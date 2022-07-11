Notes on Johnny Gargano and Sasha Banks

– Johnny Gargano on what is left to accomplish in the wrestling business…

“The obvious answer is I never got to wrestle at WrestleMania, that was always something on my bucket list and it still is on my bucket list.”

– WWE has removed Sasha Banks from something else, as this time she is no longer a profile icon option on Peacock. This is the latest thing she’s been removed from, including the WWE Shop and the company’s opening signature.

Currently the only options for profile icons on Peacock that are WWE-related are Roman Reigns and Asuka.

Banks and Naomi are indefinitely suspended from WWE, although there have been rumors that both women were released. Earlier this week, it was reported that the two were removed from the company’s internal roster, and they both removed ‘WWE Superstar’ from their social media bios.

