News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The Road to WWE SummerSlam will continue on tonight’s live RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE has announced Brock Lesnar for tonight’s RAW, but there’s no word yet on what he will be doing. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently scheduled.

WWE wrote in their official RAW preview on Lesnar’s appearance, “With a colossal Last Man Standing rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title looming at SummerSlam, what will Lesnar have to say about squaring off with Reigns one last time?”

The following line-up has been announced for tonight’s RAW:

* Brock Lesnar returns

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends in an Open Challenge

* Theory vs. Riddle