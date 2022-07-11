Nancy Benoit’s sister is feeling heartbroken after Jordynne Grace’s apology

Jul 11, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has apologized both publicly, and privately, for her comments last week about Chris Benoit.

She also pledged $5000 to CTE Research and has also set up a fundraiser to raise money for additional CTE Research.

If you’re interested in donating you can at https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/3997760

Nancy Benoit’s sister Sandra responded…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Katarina Waters

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal