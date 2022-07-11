Nancy Benoit’s sister is feeling heartbroken after Jordynne Grace’s apology
IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has apologized both publicly, and privately, for her comments last week about Chris Benoit.
She also pledged $5000 to CTE Research and has also set up a fundraiser to raise money for additional CTE Research.
If you’re interested in donating you can at https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/3997760
Nancy Benoit’s sister Sandra responded…
It’s weird, I didn’t hear my phone ring. I really thought the work, I’ve been putting in for 15 yrs trying to keep & elevate my sister’s legacy hadn’t gone unnoticed. Guess my family is an afterthought…again.
I don’t…I don’t even know where to fucking start. #heartbroken https://t.co/xKsdDJlakw
— Sandra Toffoloni (@butisitfunny) July 11, 2022