Mick Foley signs a new WWE legends deal

Jul 11, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary figure Mick Foley has announced he’s signed a new deal with the company.

In a Twitter message sent out regarding his merchandise, Foley confirmed that his shirts — which are currently available on the Pro Wrestling Tees website — would no longer be available for fans to purchase starting on July 31, due to Foley signing a legends deal with WWE.

