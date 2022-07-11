Mick Foley signs a new WWE legends deal
WWE Hall of Famer and legendary figure Mick Foley has announced he’s signed a new deal with the company.
In a Twitter message sent out regarding his merchandise, Foley confirmed that his shirts — which are currently available on the Pro Wrestling Tees website — would no longer be available for fans to purchase starting on July 31, due to Foley signing a legends deal with WWE.
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 4, 2022