LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a quick look back at The Bloodline’s promo from WWE SmackDown on Friday. We’re now live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as Corey Graves welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Jimmy Smith and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Brock Lesnar to a big pop as Mike Rome does the introduction.

The announcers hype Lesnar vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Fans cheer Lesnar on as the music stops. Lesnar says God bless Texas and the crowd pops. He says with an intro like that, it’d be rude for him to leave his cowboy hat on this evening, so he will show us some manners – he hangs the hat on the ring post. Lesnar says we just saw how life is good for Reigns. Fans boo. Lesnar says Reigns has been living high on the hog since WrestleMania – flying on private jets, living like a king. Lesnar recalls a saying that started in Texas – pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered. Lesnar addresses Reigns and says he’s a hog, and Lesnar slaughters hogs on his farm… every single day. Lesnar says at SummerSlam, The Tribal Hog is going to get a country ass kicking to the likes he’s never seen.

Paul Heyman interrupts on the mic and out he comes to the stage. Fans boo. Heyman says we on The Island of Relevancy are booing as well. Lesnar says speaking of hogs… Heyman says that’s not downright Texas neighborly of Lesnar. A “you suck!” chant starts up now. Heyman says despite their differences, Lesnar does not suck. Heyman goes to speak but Lesnar interrupts and insults Heyman again by referring to him as a pig, asking if he’s going to say anything worthwhile. Heyman says we’ve gone from the biggest WrestleMania of all-time to the most barbaric SummerSlam, and that plays right into Lesnar’s hands. Heyman mentions how a betting man would pick Lesnar to win, because Reigns defines his greatness by athletically smashing the competition, while Lesnar’s legacy has been defined by breaking people’s necks, conquering Streaks, and so on. Heyman goes on about how Lesnar doesn’t care if it takes 10 seconds to keep Reigns down, or if he sends Reigns to the hospital or morgue, because he’s a beast, a hog-slaughter, an annihilator, a vengeant badass who wants revenge against Heyman’s Tribal Chief. Heyman says Reigns is approaching 700 days as champion and that is one Streak that Lesnar will not conquer because he will have Reigns ready for Lesnar at SummerSlam, to put Lesnar down. Heyman says if he has to train Reigns to stick his hand up Lesnar’s ass and pull out his heart, through that hole, then that is what his Tribal Chief is going to do to something like Lesnar.

Lesnar goes to speak but the music interrupts and out comes Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Theory says SummerSlam will be one of the greatest nights in WWE history as he takes back his United States Title from Bobby Lashley, then sits back and watches this match of mass destruction. Theory says he will then walk, not run, down to the ring, cash in his MITB contract and either put his foot on Lesnar’s chest or Reigns’ chest, then the announcer will introduce him as the new, youngest Undisputed WWE Universal Champion of the world. Fans boo.

Lesnar invites Theory to the ring for a fight and fans cheer. Theory, speaking from the platform next to the stage, says it doesn’t matter who wins at SummerSlam because they’re both talking like the outcome will be life-changing. Theory has some footage that shows how Lesnar doesn’t give a damn about anyone but himself. We see how Lesnar launched Theory off the Elimination Chamber pod with a F5 earlier this year. Theory says that footage could be Reigns, just a heap of human flesh, emotion-less, but that footage wasn’t just for Heyman to warn Reigns with, it was also to show Lesnar that Theory didn’t forget. Alpha Academy appears at ringside now. Lesnar says he comes to RAW and all the cockroaches show up. Lesnar smiles as he and Otis stare each other down. Otis hops in the ring and faces off with Lesnar.

Theory orders Chad Gable and Otis to attack. Gable with a chop block to Lesnar’s knee form behind. Otis knocks him into the corner but he’s still standing and smiling. Lesnar levels Otis and launches Gable with a big suplex, sending him to the floor. Lesnar clotheslines Otis to the floor now. Lesnar follows and grabs half of the steel ring steps, then takes turns destroying Gable and Otis with them. Theory looks on as Lesnar grabs a steel chair, and smacks Gable with it twice, then one to Otis to keep him down. Lesnar with a huge suplex to Gable on the floor. Otis approaches but Lesnar puts him through the announce table with a big F5 as fans go wild.

The music hits as Lesnar stands tall and we go to replays. Lesnar puts his cowboy hat back on and enters the ring, nodding up to Heyman and Theory as they look on. Lesnar continues playing to the crowd from the ring as they cheer him on.

– The announcers hype tonight’s show while Otis is still laid out in the announce table debris at ringside. Theory will team with Seth Rollins to take on Lashley and Riddle. Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women’s Title against Carmella.

Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

We go back to the ring and out comes The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio with Dominik Mysterio. We go to commercial.