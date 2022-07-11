Jordynne Grace’s admits Chris Benoit tweet was irresponsible

Impact Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace ruffled some feathers last week with a tweet about Chris Benoit which angered fans and close friends of The Canadian Crippler.

In a few tweets, Grace said that she knows her tweet will make people mad but was still going ahead with it. “I don’t think Chris Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present-day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches,” she wrote.

After a barrage of negative comments in the replies, Grace said that people should never defend Chris Benoit. “Dude lost that right when he gave his 7 year old Xanax and strangled him while he was already unconscious,” she wrote. “Also may he burn in hell, Amen.”

But people like Chris Jericho, Chavo Guerrero, and Benoit’s son David, did not appreciate the comments and reached out privately to Grace.

Grace admitted that her tweet was irresponsible and unnecessary and regardless of her opinion, she should have known better that what she wrote would impact those friends and family close to Benoit.

She said that David, Chavo, and Chris, are supporting her in the decision to partner and fundraise with the Concussion Legacy Foundation, previously known as Sports Legacy Institute, and pledged $5,000, with the overall campaign being $20,000.

“I’m acutely aware that the damage has been done. I would never intentionally add onto the suffering of those already dealing with such a traumatic event, and I am sorry for my insensitivity and aggravating this already delicate topic,” she wrote.

The campaign can be found at https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/3997760.