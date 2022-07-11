Control Your Narrative has announced a 24-date tour

Adam Scherr (FKA Braun Strowman) took to Instagram on Monday to announce the news. The tour will begin on October 13 in San Antonio, Texas, and conclude on December 11 in Des Moines, Iowa. The tour is being done with The Hello Group, an international entertainment company.

Scherr, EC3, Flip Gordon, Westin Blake, Austin Aries, Dirty Dango, and Killer Kross are scheduled to appear on the tour.

“With CYN, my mission is to create memories, characters and a platform that will last” said CYN co-creator EC3. “I have seen the highs and lows of the industry and determined to make CYN a platform where those following a dream have a place to create, grow and make a living.”⁣

CYN events are currently available to stream on Pro Wrestling TV (PWTV).