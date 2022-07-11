AEW Rampage viewership/rating for last Friday

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 428,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 11.93% from the previous week’s taped post-Forbidden Door episode, which drew 486,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 6.25% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.16 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.15 key demo rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 6.22% from the 209,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #10 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.15 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #3 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #64 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #55 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the fourth-lowest total audience of the year so far for normal timeslot airings. The episode was tied with the April 1 show for the third-lowest key demographic rating of the year so far for normal timeslot airings. There was no sports competition for Rampage this past week. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 11.93% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 6.25% from the previous week.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 key demo rating, also drawing 2.876 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.183 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating for the #3 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.861 million viewers, also drawing a 0.22 key demo rating. Mi Fortuna Es Amarte on Univision topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.53 rating, also drawing 1.825 million viewers.

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage was recorded earlier in the week from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY, featuring full spoilers for the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Eddie Kingston vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Serena Deeb and ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Kayla Sparks and Christina Marie, Gates of Agony vs. ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty, plus Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode