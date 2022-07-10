Tammy Sytch pleads not guilty, Natalya taking shots at Rousey, Hogan appearance announced

– Tammy Sytch has officially entered a plea of not guilty in the DUI manslaughter case against her in Florida. As reported earlier this week, Sytch was granted a public defender after she parted ways with her attorney, stating that she was seeking criminal indigent status which would allow her to get a public defender because she was unable to afford a lawyer for her defense. PWInsider reports that her new public defender filed Sytch’s not guilty written plea on Friday.

The next pre-trial hearing on the matter is set for August 11. Sytch is facing several charges, including manslaughter, after a car crash that led to the death of Julian Lasseter.

– Natalya and Ronda Rousey have been feuding for a few weeks now, taking pointed shots at each other on social media. During last night’s episode of Smackdown, Rousey defeated Natalya within a couple of minutes, seemingly ending it. But it may not be over, if you take the latest shot from Nattie’s Twitter.

She wrote: “Was it something I said Ronda, you monotone, conspiracy theorist, pillow fists, bitch?”

– Hulk Hogan will be signing autographs at the San Antonio, Texas Superhero Car Show & Comic Con on August 4-5.