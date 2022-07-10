ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV Revealed

As noted, Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor (ROH) Death Before Dishonor 2022 is slated for July 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. Bleacher Report now has the live pay-per-view stream available for pre-order for the price of $39.99.

The event is available in both English and Spanish feeds. Tickets are now available, and more details on ticket information can be found HERE. Here is the current lineup for the event:

* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes