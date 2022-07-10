Quarter final stage reached in WWE ESPYS, vote now

The Best WWE Moment for this year’s ESPYS Awards has reached its quarter final stage with only eight remaining.

Fans are now able to vote to determine who will win this year’s Best WWE Moment, with the awards show to air live on July 20 on ABC.

The quarter finals include Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania vs The Undertaker inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame; John Cena returns at Money In The Bank vs Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania; Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania vs. Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania; and Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship vs. Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel.

You can vote now at https://es.pn/3ABemjr.

Last year, Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair becoming the first black females to main event WrestleMania won the award. Both Superstars were present to accept the award in person.