Paige VanZant’s contract allows her to compete for both AEW and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. For those not in the know, VanZant made her debut for BKFC on February 5th, 2021.

PVZ have her next fight for promotion at BKFC 27 in London on August 20th. VanZant will take on Charisa Sigala at the pay-per-view event in London, United Kingdom.

VanZant is 0-2 in bareknuckle boxing. Sigala, on the other hand, is 1-2-1 in bareknuckle boxing.