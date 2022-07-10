Notes on The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre

– At the end of his Hall of Fame speech, The Undertaker said “never say never” in response to the fans chanting one more match. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Undertaker revealed that he has no aspirations to ever wrestle again. He said:

“Just the fact you asked that question, mission accomplished, you never say never. I don’t have aspirations of ever stepping into the ring again, but this is the WWE, man. You never say never. You just never say never.”

– During his recent interview with Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre threw huge praise at Logan Paul and suggested that the Youtube sensation is a genuine bad guy. He said:

“I don’t know what kind of contract it is, if he’s full-time, if he’s signed for a series of matches but he did impress me at WrestleMania. He’s obviously an incredible athlete, and he’s obviously a fan of our product, you don’t just come in and do as good a job as he did without knowing our job well enough. He’s such an entertainer, he gets it, he’s genuinely a bad guy. He’s one of the most hated people on planet Earth, I assume that’s just him, if it’s not, kudos to him that’s what sells tickets, people want to see guys like him get beat up.”

