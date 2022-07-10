Notes on Chris Jericho and Bianca Belair

– Congratulations to Chris Jericho and Fozzy!

For 22 years I’ve heard all the cutdowns & insults about @FOZZYROCK. Well now, WE can all stand behind what our band and hundreds of thousands of our fans worldwide have always known… FOZZY ROCKS! Thx to all who helped #Judas earn a GOLD FUCKIN RECORD! @RIAA #500kSold pic.twitter.com/6ha9uIDUt3 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 10, 2022

– Bianca Belair is missing the gear she wore at Survivor Series, taking to social media to note it was stolen. As noted on Reddit, Belair posted to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night to note that the gear has been stolen and that buyers beware if they see it being sold.

Belair wrote:

“If y’all ever see my RAW Survivor Series gear being sold online…

Just know it’s stolen…”

Belair led Team Raw in the women’s elimination match at last year’s Survivor Series, defeating a Sasha Banks-led Team Smackdown.

