Notes on Chris Jericho and Bianca Belair

Jul 10, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– Congratulations to Chris Jericho and Fozzy!

Bianca Belair is missing the gear she wore at Survivor Series, taking to social media to note it was stolen. As noted on Reddit, Belair posted to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night to note that the gear has been stolen and that buyers beware if they see it being sold.

Belair wrote:

“If y’all ever see my RAW Survivor Series gear being sold online…

Just know it’s stolen…”

Belair led Team Raw in the women’s elimination match at last year’s Survivor Series, defeating a Sasha Banks-led Team Smackdown.

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Reese Ramone

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal