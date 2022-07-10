News on Jade Cargill and Lina Fanene
– Lina Fanene FKA Nia Jax debut with pink hair…
– AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill was the guest of honor at today’s Nascar race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The official AEW Twitter account shares photos of the Baddies leader at the race, which you can check out below.
