Former TNA grappler working security for a former U.S. president

Former United States President Donald Trump held a rally in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday. A photo was published of the security guards with the following caption…

“Security outside the Trump rally includes Anchorage Police, secret service, troopers. Entrance screening done by TSA. But most noticeable is this private security force in the building hired by Trump. Uniform: huge muscles, tight clothes, and lots of tattoos.”

Several people on social media claimed that one of the security guards was former TNA/Impact Wrestling star Crimson due to his distinguishable tattoos. Crimson worked with Impact on and off from 2010 until 2017.