Booker T returns to the squared circle

Booker T returned to the ring last night looking absolutely shredded, sucka!

The WWE Hall Of Famer worked a 10-man tag team match: Team Booker (Mysterious Q, Bryan Keith, Blake Cortez, and Gaspar Hernadez) against Team Sharmell (Gino Medina, Stephen Wolf, Will Allory, Edge Stone, and Ryan Davidson).