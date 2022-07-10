Booker T returns to the squared circle
Booker T returned to the ring last night looking absolutely shredded, sucka!
The WWE Hall Of Famer worked a 10-man tag team match: Team Booker (Mysterious Q, Bryan Keith, Blake Cortez, and Gaspar Hernadez) against Team Sharmell (Gino Medina, Stephen Wolf, Will Allory, Edge Stone, and Ryan Davidson).
Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! pic.twitter.com/43VmeFdOjz
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 10, 2022
Short answer. @WWE 👀 https://t.co/JNEx6S09wV pic.twitter.com/wnnHeLM4LS
— Brad Gilmore (@bradgilmore) July 10, 2022