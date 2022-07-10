Bianca Belair Says Unifying WWE Women’s Titles Is Something She Can ‘Add to the Resume’

Bianca Belair has been watching the unification of championships in WWE as of late, and says she’s not opposed to doing the same with the women’s titles. WWE has unified the main event titles as well as the tag team titles since WrestleMania and Belair was asked by Wrestling Inc about the possibility of her facing off with the Smackdown Women’s Champion to unify those championships, saying she wouldn’t mind being a double champion.

“I have a lot on my resume right now in a very short amount of time,” Belair told the site. “That’s another thing I can add to the resume. I would like to have two golds on both shoulders. I mean, gold is my favorite color.”

Belair would not be the first to hold both women’s main roster titles of course; Becky Lynch held both during 2019. The titles were never referred to as “unified” during that time, and she defended them separately. Liv Morgan is the current Smackdown Women’s Champion and she is reportedly expected to defend it against Ronda Rousey in a rematch at WWE Summerslam.