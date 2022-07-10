7/9/22 WWE NXT house show results from Bossier City, LA
– Battle Royal: Winner Gets An NXT Title Opp Tonight –
Winner: Tony D’Angelo
Expect the unexpected at #NXTOrlando!! pic.twitter.com/brvIRyVJct
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 10, 2022
– Nikkita Lyons d Elektra Lopez
– Trick Williams d Myles Borne
– Thea Hail / Andre Chase / Bodhi Hayward defeated Tiffany Stratton / Greyson Waller / Duke Hudson
– NXT Women’s Title : Mandy Rose (c) ( w/ Toxic Attraction) defeated Ivy Nile
– Giovanni Vinci d Hank Walker / Ava Raine Promo
Dwayne @TheRock Johnson's daughter Simone, aka @AvaRaineWWE, just cut a promo at #NXTOrlando, calling herself "the final girl." @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tKF8TiX5fd
— Jay Reddick (@runninjay) July 10, 2022
– Indi Hartwell d Lash Legend
– NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defeated Joe Gacy and One of The DYAD
– NXT Champion Bron Breakker d Tony D’Angelo NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers d Joe Gacy and One of The DYAD
