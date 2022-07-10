7/9/22 WWE NXT house show results from Bossier City, LA

– Battle Royal: Winner Gets An NXT Title Opp Tonight –

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

– Nikkita Lyons d Elektra Lopez

– Trick Williams d Myles Borne

– Thea Hail / Andre Chase / Bodhi Hayward defeated Tiffany Stratton / Greyson Waller / Duke Hudson

– NXT Women’s Title : Mandy Rose (c) ( w/ Toxic Attraction) defeated Ivy Nile

– Giovanni Vinci d Hank Walker / Ava Raine Promo

– Indi Hartwell d Lash Legend

– NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defeated Joe Gacy and One of The DYAD

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM