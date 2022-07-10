7/9/22 WWE house show results from Sacramento, CA
– WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) (w/ L Kaiser) defeated Ricochet
– Triple-Threat Match: Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler / Lacey Evans
– Happy Corbin with an open challenge: Corbin defeated Drew Gulak
– The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal / Shanky
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya / Ronda Rousey
– Madcap Moss defeated Humberto Carillo
– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) defeated The New Day / The Brutes
– Undisputed WWE Title : Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre
credit: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM