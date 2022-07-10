7/10/22 WWE house show results from Waco, TX

Jul 10, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke d Doudrop, then lost to Carmella, then d Carmella to retain the title.

– Ezekiel d Ciampa

– Veer d R Truth

– Finn Balor d Dominick Mysterio

– Dolph Ziggler d Theory

– Omos d Cedric Alexander

– Asuka d Becky Lynch

– Street Fight : Riddle d Seth Rollins

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Paige

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal