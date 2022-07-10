7/10/22 WWE house show results from Waco, TX
– WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke d Doudrop, then lost to Carmella, then d Carmella to retain the title.
– Ezekiel d Ciampa
– Veer d R Truth
– Finn Balor d Dominick Mysterio
– Dolph Ziggler d Theory
– Omos d Cedric Alexander
– Asuka d Becky Lynch
Becksuka!! #wwewaco
Cr to the owner@WWEAsuka @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/QxMs0LXqyu
— angie💫 (@_lynchslaugh) July 11, 2022
– Street Fight : Riddle d Seth Rollins
Seth “Freakin” Rollins!!@WWERollins #WWEWaco#SundayStunner#BurnItDown 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/j3SyPQNvnH
— Creating Heat (@CreatingHeat) July 11, 2022
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM