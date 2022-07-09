Video: Lacey Evans says the fans can “go to hell” during WWE Smackdown

After WWE changed creative plans with Lacey Evans on more than one occasion, it appears that Evans is now a full-fledged heel on the Smackdown brand.

During the July 8th 2022 episode. Evans made her entrance three times in hopes of getting a better crowd reaction. When she got booed, Evans cut a promo and said she was disgusted by the reception she received. Evans added that until she gets the respect she deserves, everyone can “go to hell.” Evans then attacked Aliyah who was supposed to be her tag team partner in a match.