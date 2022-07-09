Tidbits: Tony Khan, Bayley, The Rock’s daughter, and RVD

– During John Cena’s 20th Anniversary Celebration, videos of AEW stars Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Big Show talking about Cena were shown to fans. While speaking on “The Masked Man Show”, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about allowing his talent to produce those videos. He said “I heard from WWE directly, they contacted me and asked if I would give them access, give them videos — if I would ask some of the wrestlers in AEW to send in tribute videos for John Cena’s 20th anniversary,” Khan said. “I thought that was a very nice thing. It sounded like a nice event, a classy thing, and I have no problem helping out, and that was the kind of thing that, it’s not going to hurt us. And I’m happy to do the right thing and be a good samaritan when it’s called for.”

– As Simone Johnson prepares for her debut in WWE’s developmental NXT brand, she has already received her ring name. Simone will wrestle in Ava Raine, much to the chagrin of many fans. At a live event in Citrus Springs, Florida, her debut was teased for the crowd.

– Bayley has been out of action for one year…

BAYLEY 365 SAYS RESPECT THE INJURED!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/3cpu8NTVtg — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 9, 2022

– Just announced….

Aug. 20th

Lancaster, PA

Meet and Greet available with @TherealRVD

Get your Tickets at https://t.co/xuY4xHZ0q4 pic.twitter.com/55EgVPP1X9 — ⭐⭐Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸⭐⭐ (@RRWWE) July 9, 2022

