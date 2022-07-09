The Bella Twins on the new season of E!’s Celebrity Beef

Nikki and Brie Bella will be participating in a new show on E! titled Celebrity Beef, hosted and executive produced by Joel McHale.

Premiering on Tuesday, August 2, the Celebrity Beef cooking show turns pop culture feuds into a battle of foods. This comedic competition series will follow two celebrity contestants each week as they go head-to-head in a cook-off and squash their beef with knives in hand, spices on the rack and ready to prepare the best dish this side of the Hollywood Hills.

Other celebrities who will feature in the new season apart from the Bella Twins Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris, Ben Higgins and Nick Viall, Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges, Andy Grammer and Justin Baldoni, Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, Dolores Catania and Caroline Manzo, and Missi Pyle and Jeff Lewis and Nikki & Brie Bella.