ROH’s Death Before Dishonor PPV tickets on sale now

Tickets for ROH’s Death Before Dishonor went on sale yesterday. This is the second ROH pay-per-view under Tony Khan and it will take place on Saturday, July 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Roughly half the 6,500-seater arena is being used for this show, with around 3,000 seats available so far. According to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix, around 2,000 tickets were sold in the first days.

This will be the 23rd Death Before Dishonor show and the last one was held in September 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Samoa Joe vs Jay Lethal for the ROH TV title, Wheeler Yuta vs Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure title, and FTR vs The Briscoes for the ROH Tag Team titles are the matches announced for the card so far.

Tickets are available from ROHTix.com.