Preliminary Smackdown viewership, plus Vince McMahon and John Cena notes

– Fightful Select reports that Vince McMahon shouted “F–K EM!” when he returned backstage after kicking off the June 17th SmackDown, the day he stepped down as the CEO of WWE.

– According to reports, John Cena will not feature on the card at SummerSlam this year despite many expecting him to make an appearance.

– Overnight numbers released for last night’s WWE Smackdown…

Prelim rating for last night's Smackdown on Fox was 2,025,000. I project around 2,130,000 for the final based on an estimated +5.3% adjustment. Final will be reported Monday. Prelim source: https://t.co/agjxq2fvrh pic.twitter.com/6AjtkgP6yc — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 9, 2022

