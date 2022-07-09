Notes on Mickie James, Randy Orton, and Shelton Benjamin

– Mickie James comments on more hush money deals made by Vince McMahon.

No wonder I never got that raise… 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fN65ebfmTh — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 8, 2022

– Randy Orton is being advertised for an upcoming house show. The July 16th Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

– Happy birthday Shelton Benjamin…

