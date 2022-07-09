Notes on Bayley, Zoey Stark, and Kevin Nash

Jul 9, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Bayley has almost been out of action for a full year following surgery to repair a torn ACL. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson has now reported that Bayley has made her return to the Performance Center and was there several days last week.

Zoey Stark has been out of action for a significant amount of time. she had to have knee surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus. It appears Zoey Stark is now closer than ever to a return. Zoey should be returning soon. NXT creative is already talking about plans for her once she’s back.

