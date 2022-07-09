Notes on Bayley, Zoey Stark, and Kevin Nash

– Bayley has almost been out of action for a full year following surgery to repair a torn ACL. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson has now reported that Bayley has made her return to the Performance Center and was there several days last week.

– Zoey Stark has been out of action for a significant amount of time. she had to have knee surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus. It appears Zoey Stark is now closer than ever to a return. Zoey should be returning soon. NXT creative is already talking about plans for her once she’s back.

– Happy birthday to….

Happy 63rd Birthday to one of the original members of the NWO and WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Kevin Nash. pic.twitter.com/fuVCc0Tvr3 — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) July 9, 2022

