Added to Fyter Fest Night 1:

Anna Jay vs Serena Deeb

RAMPAGE FYTER FEST:

ROH World Championship

Jonathan Gresham vs Lee Moriarty

Private Party vs The Lucha Brothers

FYTER FEST NIGHT 2:

Barbed Wire Deathmatch

The JAS will be suspended in a Shark cage

Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho

(This is your Shark Week themed match)