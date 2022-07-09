Former AEW talent engaged, possible opponent for Logan Paul

Jul 9, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former AEW talent Shanna has announced her engagement…

– According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, the belief within WWE is that Tyson Fury is interested in a singles matches against Logan Paul. The one factor that would stop the match from happening is the price.

