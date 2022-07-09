Booker T comments on Paige’s WWE departure, HBK continues to run NXT 2.0

– Booker T recently shared his thoughts on Paige. She had a hell of a run as Paige. I thought that gimmick was over. I think being out there right now, she’ll still be able to do her thing and perhaps I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw Paige back in WWE if circumstances work out for her getting back in the ring and proving that she can still do this thing from a safe perspective. I hated it when Paige had to be sidelined because she was different and so unique – and you don’t find that every day in this business. For me, seeing Paige leave WWE will open up more doors for her, and like I said, I’m not going to be surprised if I see her back in the WWE within the next 12 months.

– WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels continues to oversee the entire WWE NXT 2.0 brand.

In an update on the NXT 2.0 creative team, PWInsider reports that the team still answers to WWE’s Senior Vice President and RAW/SmackDown Executive Producer Bruce Prichard, who is also now working as the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, while Michaels oversees the brand altogether.

It was noted that Johnny Russo is still working as the NXT 2.0 head writer, while Nick Bonnano and George Carroll, Jr. round out the creative team for the brand.

Carroll recently returned to the company after being released in January. Carroll was one of the many NXT employees and talents, most from the Triple H-era, released in January, including WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James, William Regal, Ryan Katz, Dave Kapoor, and Scott Armstrong, among others.