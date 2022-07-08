WWE sends memo to staff on today’s Vince McMahon report

WWE has issued an internal staff memo to address the new allegations against Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, which were revealed by The Wall Street Journal this morning.

The memo reads like this:

“The Wall Street Journal has published a second story with expanded details on its initial WWE report last month. We want to reiterate that we and our Board of Directors take these allegations seriously.

We’ve been cooperating fully with the investigation led by our Board of Directors and will continue to do so until its conclusion. Please note that upon its conclusion, WWE leadership will make itself available to answer any questions you may have.

Thank you.”

The WSJ reported today that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million in “hush money” to four women to keep secret allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity over the last 16 years, including a former wrestler. You can click here for the full report.

As we’ve noted, it was revealed on Wednesday, June 15 that WWE’s Board of Directors has been investigating Vince over the “secret $3 million settlement” he made to the former paralegal that was hired in 2019. Laurinaitis is also being investigated for his involvement, and the Board is looking into other instances with former female employees as well. It was then announced on Friday, June 17 that Stephanie returned from her leave of absence to act as the Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman after Vince voluntarily stepped away from his Chairman & CEO corporate duties, while still continuing his creative responsibilities. It was then revealed on Monday, June 20 that WWE’s Senior Vice President and RAW/SmackDown Executive Producer Bruce Prichard is also now working as the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, filling in for Laurinaitis during the investigation. It was then revealed today, Friday, July 8, that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million in “hush money” to four women, including a former wrestler.