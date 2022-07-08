Women dominate Raw main events for two straight months

The Raw women have main evented all Monday Night Raw shows since May 2, and it was on April 25 the last time that the show featured men in the main event. That night, Cody Rhodes, Ezekiel, and RK-Bro took on Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and The Usos in an eight-man tag team match.

Becky Lynch and Asuka have been involved in most of these main events, often against each other.

The May 2 broadcast featured Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair teaming up against Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Sonya Deville in a six-woman tag match. That was followed by Asuka vs Bianca Belair in a championship contenders match on May 9. On May 16, Asuka battled Becky Lynch in a Raw Women’s title #1 contenders match and on May 23 it was Becky Lynch vs Asuka again.

On June 6, a fatal four-way between Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop in a Raw Women’s title #1 Contenders match was held. The June 13 episode of Raw featured no main event match and only had a posedown between Bobby Lashley and Theory. On June 20, Asuka beat Becky Lynch in a Money in the Bank qualifying match and on the June 27 Raw, Becky Lynch defeated Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, and Tamina in a last chance six-way Money in the Bank qualifying elimination match.

And finally, on the July 4 episode of Raw, Lynch and Asuka once again main evented the show in a no holds barred match which Lynch won.