Taya Valkyrie successful in Australia, WWE says “Thank you Paige”
– Taya Valkyrie, conquers her fifth title simultaneously by winning the WSW Women’s World Championship in Australia today.
🇦🇺 Lucky number 5. Thank you Adelaide and @WSWWrestlingAUS!!! Next stop, Melbourne to defend my NEW…WSW women’s championship! #WERALOCA @IMPACTWRESTLING @MLW @luchalibreaaa @Thexpwwrestling pic.twitter.com/UTGxkQ6NUc
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) July 8, 2022
– As we noted yesterday, Paige is no longer under contract to WWE. Today, the company posted…