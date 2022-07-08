Possible dates for the next NXT special

The next WWE NXT 2.0 special is being discussed for late August.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that officials are tentatively planning the next major NXT 2.0 special for late August. Saturday, August 20 and Saturday, August 27 are being looked at as potential dates for the event.

NXT stopped using the Takeover theme when the brand was re-booted to NXT 2.0 last fall. The final Takeover event was NXT Takeover 36 on August 22, 2021. Since then NXT has held WarGames in December 2021, Stand & Deliver this past April, and In Your House in June.

There is no word yet on the title of the August NXT special, or what matches are planned, but we will keep you updated.