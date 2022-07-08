Netflix reportedly pulls plug on Vince McMahon documentary
Denise Salcedo reports that the Vince McMahon documentary has been pulled from Netflix. A source at Netflix said “that shit’s out of here.”
Another source said that the project was already “deep” in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent.
Production on the Netflix documentary on Vince McMahon was revealed on WWE’s earnings call in Oct 2020. It sounded like it would be a largely positive documentary, executive-produced by Bill Simmons. https://t.co/FOaCfQezsw
