Netflix reportedly pulls plug on Vince McMahon documentary

Jul 8, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Denise Salcedo reports that the Vince McMahon documentary has been pulled from Netflix. A source at Netflix said “that shit’s out of here.”

Another source said that the project was already “deep” in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent.

