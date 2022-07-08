LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN
Stay tuned for live WWE SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:
* The Bloodline will appear
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will open the show
* Ronda Rousey will address Liv Morgan’s Money In the Bank cash-in
* Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine who challenges for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at The Castle
* Maximum Male Models reveals their 2022 Tennis Collection
* Money In the Bank fallout, SummerSlam build