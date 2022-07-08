LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

Stay tuned for live WWE SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* The Bloodline will appear

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will open the show

* Ronda Rousey will address Liv Morgan’s Money In the Bank cash-in

* Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine who challenges for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at The Castle

* Maximum Male Models reveals their 2022 Tennis Collection

* Money In the Bank fallout, SummerSlam build