Killer Kelly returning to Impact

Killer Kelly is headed back to Impact Wrestling.

A “dirty motel” vignette for Kelly’s upcoming return aired during tonight’s post-Against All Odds edition of Impact. There is no word yet on when Kelly will arrive, but she may be at the Derby City Rumble TV tapings held next Friday and Saturday.

You can see the full “coming soon” teaser below.

Kelly made her Impact debut back in 2020, losing to Kimber Lee on the November 24 episode. She then teamed with Renee Michelle for a loss to Jazz and current Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace in the first round of the tournament to crown the inaugural Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, which aired on December 1 of that year.

After working around the world for a few years, WWE signed Kelly to work the 2018 WWE UK Title Tournament events. She then competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, but lost to current WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura in the first round. Kelly made her official NXT UK debut with a loss to Dakota Kai on the October 24, 2018 episode. She wrestled 13 matches on the NXT UK brand, and often went lengthy periods of time without working any matches. Her final NXT UK match was a loss to Toni Storm on the December 5, 2019 episode. She was then released from her contract in January 2020. Kelly has worked for PROGRESS, Impact and others since then.

