Jordynne Grace’s opponent for Emergence announced

The first match has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Emergence event.

Tonight’s post-Against All Odds edition of Impact saw Mia Yim defeat Deonna Purrazzo to become the new #1 contender to Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

Yim will now challenge Grace for the title at Emergence. Grace and Yim shook hands after Yim won tonight’s #1 contender’s main event.

Grace won the title by defeating former champion Tasha Steelz, Purrazzo, Yim, and Chelsea Green in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary on June 19. Her first title defense came this past Friday when she retained over Steelz at Against All Odds.

Emergence 2021 was headlined by then-champion Christian Cage retaining the Impact World Title over Brian Myers. The 2020 event aired as special Impact episodes over two weeks, headlined by then-champions The Motor City Machine Guns retaining the Impact World Tag Team Titles over The North, and then-champion Deonna Purrazzo retaining the Impact Knockouts World Title over current champion Grace in a 30-Minute Iron Woman Match.

The 2022 Impact Emergence special event will air live on Friday, August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. The event will stream live on Impact Plus, FITE and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.