Corey Graves to fill in for Pat McAfee on Smackdown

Pat McAfee will not be working tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX taping.

Corey Graves revealed on the latest edition of WWE After The Bell that he will be filling in for McAfee on tonight’s SmackDown, calling the show with Michael Cole.

As seen in the tweets below, McAfee is currently in Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament that begins today. McAfee and some of his friends have been doing their own “$100,000 Tahoe Takedown” competition.

On a related note, The Miz is scheduled to compete in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament that kicks off today at the Edgewood Tahoe golf course in Nevada. Miz will be joined by Justin Timberlake, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley, Nick Jonas, and others.

McAfee is currently feuding with Happy Baron Corbin for a match at WWE SummerSlam, but the build between the two will have to wait until next week when McAfee is back. Tonight’s SmackDown will likely feature Corbin gloating about how he attacked McAfee after WWE Money In the Bank.

It was announced earlier this week that McAfee inked a new multi-year contract with WWE.

