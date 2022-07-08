7/8/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Rochester, New York.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Neither man can gain the advantage after a couple instances of back-and-forth. Kingston drops Takeshita to the mat and works over his back. Takeshita counters out, but Kingston counters right back. Takeshita backs Kingston into the ropes and delivers a shot to the midsection. Kingston comes back with a knee strike and a gut-wrench suplex. Takeshita comes back and they exchange shots, and then Kingston pokes Takeshita in the eye. Kingston delivers shotgun chops in the corner, but Takeshita comes back with forearm strikes. Kingston delivers a headbutt and applies a rear chin-lock on the mat. Takeshita gets to his feet, but Kingston delivers a chop. Takeshita runs the ropes and drops Kingston with a clothesline. Takeshita delivers an elbow strike in the corner, and then drops Kingston with another clothesline. Takeshita delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out again as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Kingston and Takeshita exchange chops on the apron. Kingston goes for an exploder suplex, but Takeshita elbows his way free and drops Kingston with a German suplex on the apron. They go the floor and Kingston comes back with an exploder suplex. They both beat the ten count back in the ring and exchange shots. Kingston drops Takeshita with a lariat, but Takeshita kicks out at one. Kingston delivers a Liger Bomb and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out again. Kingston goes for the spinning back fist, but Takeshita blocks and connects with a few strikes. Takeshite delivers a shear-drop brain buster and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. They exchange shots on the mat and fight to their feet. Takeshita delivers a series of strikes, and then Kingston comes back with some of his own. Kingston drops Takeshita with a suplex, but Takeshita comes back with a clothesline. Kingston delivers the spinning back fist, but Takeshita comes back with a kick to the face. Kingston immediately hits another spinning back fist and falls on top of Takeshita for the pin fall.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

—

Athena and Kris Statlander cut a promo on Jade Cargill. They call her a coward and say she is dodging real competition. They say they are right here, and they aren’t going anywhere until they get a shot at the TBS Championship.

—

A vignette airs for Hook.

—

Caprice Coleman joins the commentary team for the next couple matches.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Gates of Agony (Kaun and Toa Liona) (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty

Liona and Kaun attack Moriarty and Gresham before the bell, and then Kaun and Moriarty become the legal men. Kaun keeps control, and then tags in Liona. Liona delivers a shoulder tackle and chokes Moriarty over the middle rope. Liona takes Moriarty to the corner and tags Kaun back in. Kaun sentons onto Moriarty and goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out. Kaun kicks Moriarty in the face a few times, but Moriarty comes back with an up-kick as Liona tags in. Blanchard districts Greshman so Moriarty can’t make the tag. Lions slams Moriarty to the mat and goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moriarty fights back against Liona. Kaun tags in, but Moriarty drops him with a dropkick. Moriarty sends Liona to the outside and goes to tag Gresham, but Gresham pulls his hand back. Gresham walks away from the ring as Kaun goes after Moriarty. Gresham hugs Blanchard at ringside and Lions tags in. Lions turns Moriarty inside out with a lariat, and then Kaun drops Moriarty with a gut-buster, and Liona gets the pin fall.

Winners: Gates of Agony

—

Kingston is backstage and says Chris Jericho and his crew are going to pay for why they did to Ruby Soho, Santana and Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club. Kingston says he is going to get Jericho’s blood, and he wants Jericho surrounded by barbed wire.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Christina Marie and Kayla Sparks

Deeb and Marie start the match. Deeb delivers a few shots to the back, and then knocks Sparks to the floor. Deeb suplexes Marie to the mat and works over her arm. Deeb delivers an uppercut and clotheslines Marie in the corner. Deeb delivers a few more shots and takes Marie to the mat. Deeb catapults Marie into the bottom rope and takes Sparks down in the ring as well. Martinez tags in and Deeb drops Marie with a low shoulder tackle. Martinez delivers a sliding knee strike, and then kicks Marie in the face as Deeb is holding her. Martinez drapes Marie over the top rope and Deeb tags back in. Martinez delivers a forearm shot and then knocks Sparks to the floor. Deeb locks Marie in the Serenity Lock, and Marie taps out.

Winners: Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb

-After the match, Deeb keeps the hold applied, but Martinez pulls her off to break the hold. They argue for a bit, and then Deeb drops Martinez with a clothesline. Deeb applies the Serenity Lock to Martinez, and Martinez taps out.

—

Schiavone is backstage with Gresham and Blanchard. Gresham says Moriarty is not his partner, and he is the foundation of professional wrestling. He says he was sitting at home until Blanchard called him. Schiavone says Moriarty will get his title match against Gresham on next Friday’s Rampage, and Blanchard says there won’t be enough left of Moriarty for the match. Blanchard says Tully Blanchard Enterprises is alive and well.

—

Announced for this Wednesday’s Dynamite Fyter Fest – Night 1:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Triple or Nothing Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory vs. Team Taz

-Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

-Christian Cage and Luchasaurus will appear

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage Fyter Fest – Night 1:

-ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

-Lucha Brothers vs. Private Party

Announced for Dynamite Fyter Fest – Night 2 on July 20th:

-Barbed Wire Death Match: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

-The Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended in a shark cage

—

Moriarty and Matt Sydal are backstage. Sydal says he can’t believe he shook Gresham’s hand earlier in the day when Gresham had this planned all along. Moriarty says he will take the title from Gresham next Friday night.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Orange Cassidy (w/Danhausen) vs. Tony Nese (w/Smart Mark Sterling)

-If Nese wins, then Cassidy must sign the petition to have Swerve Strickland removed from AEW

Nese grabs a side-headlock, but Cassidy comes back and sends him to the outside. Cassidy runs the ropes, but Nese drops him with a back elbow strike. Cassidy gets a roll-up for one, followed by a back-slide for one. Cassidy takes Nese down, and then gets a crucifix pin for a two count. Nese sends Cassidy to the apron, but Cassidy slams him into the turnbuckle. Cassidy goes up top, but Nese cuts him off with an uppercut. Nese delivers a kick to the midsection and delivers a gut-buster. Nese goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Nese tosses Cassidy to the floor and Sterling stomps on Cassidy a few times. Danhausen goes after him and Sterling runs away as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nese has Cassidy in a body scissors on the mat. Cassidy gets free, but Nese slams him into the corner. Cassidy comes back and goes for a spinning DDT, but Nese counters into a Northern Lights suplex. Nese goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two. Cassidy kicks Nese away, but Nese comes back with a series of left hands in the corner. Nese puts Cassidy up top and slaps him in the face. Nese climbs as well and goes for a suplex, but Cassidy blocks it. Nese clubs Cassidy across the back a few times, but Cassidy comes back with a right hand. They exchange shots up top, and then Nese collpases to the mat as Cassidy falls on the top turnbuckle. Sterling gets on the apron, but Danhausen pulls him down and tries to curse him. Nese dropkicks Danhausen, but Cassidy takes Nese down with a cross-body. Cassidy goes for the spinning DDT, but Nese blocks it. Cassidy hits the Stundog Millionaire and the Michinoku Driver and goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Nese dodges it and delivers strikes. Nese delivers a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out.

Nese delivers another strike and goes for another cover, but Cassidy kicks out again. Nese goes for the pump-handle driver, but Cassidy counters with a pair of spinning DDTs. Cassidy hits the diving DDT from the top and goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out. Sterling gets on the apron and Cassidy delivers his devastating kicks to him. Sterling drops down and grabs his knee, and then Nese hits the pump-handle brain buster. Nese goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Nese goes for the Running Nese, but Cassidy dodges it and Sterling gets in the ring. Sterling goes to hit Cassidy with the clipboard, but Danhausen takes it from him and hits Sterling below the belt. Danhausen tosses Sterling to the floor and curses Nese. Cassidy hits the Orange Punch and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy