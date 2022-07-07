Young Rock nominated for award, John Cena also nominated

NBC’s Young Rock and veteran WWE Superstar John Cena have been nominated in the 2nd Annual Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards.

HCA announced today that NBC’s comedy series based on the life of WWE Legend and show Executive Producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been nominated for the “Best Broadcast Network Comedy Series” award. The nomination is a part of the Broadcast Network & Cable categories.

Young Rock is going up against ABC’s Abbott Elementary, NBC’s American Auto, Black-ish on ABC, NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ghosts on CBS, NBC’s Mr. Mayor, and The Wonder Years on ABC.

HCA also announced that Cena has been nominated for the “Best Actor In a Streaming Comedy Series” award, for his role as The Peacemaker on the HBO Max series of the same name. The nomination is a part of the Streaming categories.

Cena is going up against Jason Sudeikis of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, Keegan-Michael Key of Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon!, Martin Short of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Nicholas Hoult of Hulu’s The Great, Rhys Darby of HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death, Sam Richardson of Apple TV+’s The Afterparty, and Steve Martin of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

HCA’s two-night TV celebration will begin at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14. The Broadcast Network & Cable awards will be revealed on the first night, and the Streaming winners named the second night. You can visit hollywoodcriticsassociation.com for more information, or follow them on social media.